Jabil (JBL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JBL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL) traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.96. 6,322,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,456. The company has a market cap of $4,928.98, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Jabil has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $31.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $870,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William E. Peters sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $102,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,680 shares of company stock worth $4,204,246 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 914,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,628 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 315.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 185,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 141,140 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 62.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 249,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc, formerly Jabil Circuit, Inc, provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

