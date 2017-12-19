J M Smucker (SJM) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.20

News coverage about J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. J M Smucker earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4534314539499 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $131.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

J M Smucker ( SJM ) traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.47. 1,322,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,568.67, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.67. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $99.57 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

