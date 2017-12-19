iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.7069 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA IJK) traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.23. 52,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,196. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $218.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (IJK)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/ishares-sp-mid-cap-400-growth-etf-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-71-ijk.html.

