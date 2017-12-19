iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6611 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,923. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $35.76.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/ishares-msci-united-kingdom-etf-ewu-to-issue-semiannual-dividend-of-0-66.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.