iShares MSCI Sweden Capped ETF (EWD) Plans $0.34 Semiannual Dividend

iShares MSCI Sweden Capped ETF (BMV:EWD) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3387 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden Capped ETF (EWD) traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.84.

