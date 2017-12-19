iShares MSCI Norway Capped ETF (BATS:ENOR) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1855 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

iShares MSCI Norway Capped ETF (ENOR) traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MSCI Norway Capped ETF (ENOR) Declares $0.19 Semiannual Dividend” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/ishares-msci-norway-capped-etf-enor-declares-0-19-semiannual-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.