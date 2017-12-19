iShares MSCI Ireland Capped ETF (EIRL) Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.34

iShares MSCI Ireland Capped ETF (BMV:EIRL) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3418 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

iShares MSCI Ireland Capped ETF (BMV EIRL) traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $47.32.

