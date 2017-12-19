iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (EUFN) Declares $0.16 Semiannual Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:EUFN) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.156 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (EUFN) traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.30. 6,800,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,460. iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $23.59.

