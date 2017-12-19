iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (EFG) Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.37

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (BATS:EFG) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3734 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.26.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index (EFG) traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,544 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

