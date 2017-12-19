iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (ECNS) Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.91

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (BMV:ECNS) announced a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.9055 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.
iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (BMV:ECNS) traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $48.32.
