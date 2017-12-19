iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (NASDAQ:ACWI) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6694 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (NASDAQ:ACWI) traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $71.73. 1,458,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,837. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $72.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund Plans Semiannual Dividend of $0.67 (ACWI)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/ishares-msci-acwi-index-fund-plans-semiannual-dividend-of-0-67-acwi.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.