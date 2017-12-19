iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2971 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.22. 2,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $144.66 and a one year high of $185.72.

