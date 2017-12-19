iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE) to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.34

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.
iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE) remained flat at $$28.14 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.