iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) declared a semiannual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE) remained flat at $$28.14 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE) to Issue Semiannual Dividend of $0.34” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/ishares-edge-msci-intl-size-factor-etf-isze-to-issue-semiannual-dividend-of-0-34.html.

