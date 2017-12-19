iShares Dow Jones US Technology (IYW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

iShares Dow Jones US Technology (NYSEARCA:IYW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.3129 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology (NYSEARCA:IYW) traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,439 shares. iShares Dow Jones US Technology has a 12 month low of $119.97 and a 12 month high of $166.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Technology stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Technology (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Technology were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

