iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (ITA)

iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF (BATS:ITA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3205 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF (ITA) traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $187.61. 62,616 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF has a 52-week low of $140.20 and a 52-week high of $189.48.

About iShares Dow Jones US Aerospace & Def.ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

