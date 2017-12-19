iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (BMV:DGRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $34.81. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $640.12.

