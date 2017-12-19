Investors Sell Shares of Lowe's Companies (LOW) on Strength (LOW)

Investors sold shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $71.36 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $178.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $106.70 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Lowe's Companies had the 7th highest net out-flow for the day. Lowe's Companies traded up $1.42 for the day and closed at $88.86

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Monday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe's Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73,730.00, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 66.27%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

In related news, insider Nelson B. Peace sold 3,352 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $268,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 7,853 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $614,889.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,769,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,021,542,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 1,757.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,377,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,045,875,000 after buying an additional 58,073,138 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,144,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,613,000 after buying an additional 4,351,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,694,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $751,610,000 after buying an additional 3,732,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,281,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $719,560,000 after buying an additional 64,780 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement company. The Company operates approximately 2,370 home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Lumber and Building Materials; Tools and Hardware; Appliances; Fashion Fixtures; Rough Plumbing and Electrical; Lawn and Garden; Seasonal and Outdoor Living; Paint; Flooring; Millwork, and Kitchens.

