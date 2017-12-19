Investors Sell Ford Motor (F) on Strength (F)

Traders sold shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $44.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $67.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.72 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Ford Motor had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Ford Motor traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $12.69

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Vetr cut Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.54 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.12 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $50,410.00, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $33.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, insider Steven R. Armstrong sold 22,076 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $273,080.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,828 shares of company stock worth $943,045. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,812,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,464,000 after buying an additional 6,611,425 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,726,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,567,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,624,814,000 after buying an additional 5,562,630 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,703,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,407,000 after buying an additional 4,706,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,655,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,699,000 after buying an additional 3,655,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

