Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Position Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Investors Real Estate Trust worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRET. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Caira bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,252.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE IRET) opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $684.21, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 25.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Profile

Investors Real Estate Trust is a self-advised equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists of owning and operating income-producing real estate properties. Its segments include Multifamily, Healthcare and All Other. Its investments consist of multifamily and healthcare properties located primarily in the upper Midwest states of Minnesota and North Dakota.

