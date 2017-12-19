Investors Buy Shares of General Electric (GE) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $248.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $192.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $56.01 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, General Electric had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. General Electric traded down ($0.17) for the day and closed at $17.59

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Vetr downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.63 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

Get General Electric alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $152,540.00, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.20). General Electric had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John Leonard Flannery bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 575,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,964.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,220 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Puplava Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Investors Buy Shares of General Electric (GE) on Weakness” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/investors-buy-shares-of-general-electric-ge-on-weakness.html.

About General Electric

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.