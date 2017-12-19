Investors Buy Medtronic (MDT) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) on weakness during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $127.66 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $62.06 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.60 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Medtronic had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Medtronic traded down ($1.39) for the day and closed at $82.04Specifically, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $1,264,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

The firm has a market cap of $113,017.08, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Medtronic plc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

