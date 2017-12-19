Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Mitie Group (MTO)

Mitie Group (LON: MTO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/19/2017 – Mitie Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 253 ($3.41) to GBX 205 ($2.76). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2017 – Mitie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on the stock.

12/15/2017 – Mitie Group had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.36) price target on the stock.

12/5/2017 – Mitie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 270 ($3.63) price target on the stock.

11/26/2017 – Mitie Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 270 ($3.63). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2017 – Mitie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a GBX 290 ($3.90) price target on the stock.

11/20/2017 – Mitie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on the stock.

11/20/2017 – Mitie Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 253 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

11/20/2017 – Mitie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on the stock.

11/14/2017 – Mitie Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 253 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

11/10/2017 – Mitie Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on the stock.

11/6/2017 – Mitie Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 290 ($3.90) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 220 ($2.96).

Shares of Mitie Group PLC (MTO) traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 191.20 ($2.57). 543,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,000. Mitie Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 313.50 ($4.22).

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7 ($0.09) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)). The firm had revenue of £959.70 million for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 0.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

In related news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 40,000 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £81,600 ($109,825.03).

Mitie Group plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing management services. The Company focuses on providing strategic outsourcing services. The Company operates through various segments, including Soft FM, Hard FM and Property Management. The Company’s Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services.

