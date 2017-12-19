InterXion (INXN) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about InterXion (NYSE:INXN) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. InterXion earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.0381553792769 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of InterXion in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of InterXion in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of InterXion from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Get InterXion alerts:

Shares of InterXion (NYSE:INXN) traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.37. 318,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,674. InterXion has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $59.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,180.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/interxion-inxn-getting-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-shows.html.

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.