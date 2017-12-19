International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herndon Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 39.0% in the second quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 845.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) opened at $153.33 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $139.13 and a 12 month high of $182.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $141,183.19, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.13%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Business Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.24.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

