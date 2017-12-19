International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Shares Bought by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) by 277.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.6% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Vetr cut shares of International Business Machines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.45 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.24.

International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ) opened at $153.33 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $139.13 and a twelve month high of $182.79. The firm has a market cap of $141,183.19, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 68.68%. The business had revenue of $19.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.13%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

