Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.19

News articles about Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Integrated Device Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.2107400941214 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Integrated Device Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Integrated Device Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Integrated Device Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Shares of Integrated Device Technology ( NASDAQ IDTI ) traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,419,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,301. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Integrated Device Technology has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4,043.49, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Integrated Device Technology’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chris Allexandre sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $33,132.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,437.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Shepard sold 22,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $682,201.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,847 shares of company stock worth $3,036,574 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

