Insider Selling: Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (FEO) Insider Sells 261,500 Shares of Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) insider Frank Giustra sold 261,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$26,150.00.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE FEO) remained flat at $C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,835. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.35.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers 3 project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

