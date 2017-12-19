Insider Selling: LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $70,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boyd W. Hendrickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 2,787 shares of LTC Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $130,041.42.

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.66. LTC Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,844.79, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.16.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 52.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.24%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,477,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,509,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,627,000 after acquiring an additional 45,234 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,324,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 623,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,061,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,869,000 after buying an additional 76,325 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties Inc is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in senior housing and healthcare properties through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions, including mezzanine lending. It invests in various properties, including Skilled nursing facilities (SNF), Assisted living facilities (ALF), Independent living facilities (ILF), Memory care facilities (MC) and Range of care facilities (ROC).

