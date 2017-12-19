Insider Selling: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) SVP Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ IONS) traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $50.93. 942,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,170. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,330.00, a PE ratio of 349.53 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IONS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics. The Company, using its drug discovery platform, has developed a pipeline of drugs for patients with unmet medical needs. The Company’s segments include Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. In the Ionis Core segment, the Company is engaged in exploiting a drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs for the Company and its partners.

