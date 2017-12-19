Insider Selling: Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) insider Tyler Dylan-Hyde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $283,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 226,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,861. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 466.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.77) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 51.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 263,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/insider-selling-crispr-therapeutics-ag-crsp-insider-sells-15000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Crispr Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.