Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Director Richard M. Libenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.03, for a total value of $3,860,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,484.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.33. 3,955,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $195.35. The company has a market cap of $84,221.00, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $182.22 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (down from $168.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,248,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $544,809,000 after buying an additional 129,106 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 33,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 124,642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 143.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

