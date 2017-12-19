Insider Selling: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) SVP Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) SVP Michael Dick sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $184,932.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,675.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Dick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Michael Dick sold 19,600 shares of Allison Transmission stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $832,412.00.

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE ALSN) traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.89. 1,134,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,284. The company has a market cap of $5,851.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $45.69.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.53 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,114,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,960,000 after purchasing an additional 318,821 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 3,682,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after acquiring an additional 504,518 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,732,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,430,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,459,000 after acquiring an additional 255,688 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,788,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,120,000 after acquiring an additional 65,743 shares during the period.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc and its subsidiaries design and manufacture commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions. The Company manufactures fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical United States defense vehicles. The Company’s transmissions are used in a range of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (primarily school, transit and hybrid-transit), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked).

