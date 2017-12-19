Insider Buying: Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) insider M Grier Eliasek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $67,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,366.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

M Grier Eliasek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, M Grier Eliasek bought 10,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00.

On Monday, December 11th, M Grier Eliasek acquired 10,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00.

On Friday, December 8th, M Grier Eliasek acquired 10,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, M Grier Eliasek acquired 10,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $66,900.00.

On Monday, December 4th, M Grier Eliasek acquired 10,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,500.00.

On Friday, December 1st, M Grier Eliasek acquired 10,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, M Grier Eliasek acquired 10,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $67,700.00.

On Monday, November 27th, M Grier Eliasek acquired 10,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00.

On Monday, November 13th, M Grier Eliasek acquired 65,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $387,400.00.

On Friday, November 10th, M Grier Eliasek acquired 65,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $367,250.00.

Shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ PSEC) traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. 3,132,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2,510.00, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.55. Prospect Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.58.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $158.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 27.00%. Prospect Capital’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. analysts expect that Prospect Capital Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSEC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. National Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 277.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 109,803 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 68,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/insider-buying-prospect-capital-corporation-psec-insider-buys-10000-shares-of-stock-2.html.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a financial services company. The Company primarily lends to and invests in middle market privately held companies. The Company is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.