Insider Buying: New Century AIM VCT2 plc (NCA2) Insider Buys 33,636 Shares of Stock

New Century AIM VCT2 plc (LON:NCA2) insider Michael David Barnard acquired 33,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £20,517.96 ($27,615.02).

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to make long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM.

