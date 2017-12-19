Insider Buying: Kier Group plc (KIE) Insider Acquires 14 Shares of Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) insider Bev Dew bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,073 ($14.44) per share, with a total value of £150.22 ($202.18).

Shares of Kier Group plc (KIE) traded up GBX 7.62 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,087.62 ($14.64). The company had a trading volume of 148,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,085. Kier Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 984 ($13.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,505 ($20.26).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $22.50. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on KIE shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.53) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.53) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($20.32) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.53) target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,535.80 ($20.67).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company’s segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure sectors and public sectors.

