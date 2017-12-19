IG Group (IGG) Downgraded to Hold at Numis Securities

Numis Securities downgraded shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning. Numis Securities currently has GBX 697 ($9.38) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IGG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 636.33 ($8.56).

Shares of IG Group (LON IGG) opened at GBX 665 ($8.95) on Monday. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 733 ($9.87).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in online trading. The Company provides contracts for difference (CFDs) in over 17 countries globally. The Company’s segments include UK, Australia, Europe and Rest of World. The UK segment consists of its operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and derives its revenue from financial spread bets, CFDs, binary options and execution only stockbroking.

