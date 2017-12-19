IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires New Position in Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,684,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,294,000 after buying an additional 267,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 605.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,732,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,724,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,342,000 after purchasing an additional 154,675 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,101,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,749 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 28,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $1,381,342.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,627.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $88,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,641. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,493.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $63.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.41 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is the parent company for the groups of companies doing business as Harley-Davidson Motor Company (HDMC) and Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS). The Company operates in two segments: the Motorcycles & Related Products (Motorcycles) and the Financial Services. The Motorcycles segment consists of HDMC, which designs, manufactures and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise and related services.

