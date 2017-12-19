IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.75. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.94 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 336.64%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. Aegis reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

In related news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total transaction of $312,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan W. Ayers sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $2,767,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,573 shares in the company, valued at $163,678,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $16,686,200. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. BB&T Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ IDXX) traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.30. 414,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,825. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $113.92 and a 1-year high of $173.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13,658.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.48.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

