IDEX (IEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “With a flexible yet disciplined focus on cost and productivity, IDEX expects to successfully tap newer markets to boost its revenue. The company intends to optimize its cost structure, increase competitiveness and reallocate resources to improve profitability. With diligent execution of operational plans, IDEX outperformed the industry year to date. Management also raised its earlier guidance for 2017 on solid third-quarter results, robust demand patterns and healthy growth dynamics. However, huge recurring R&D expenses increase operating costs and reduce price control over products, which often result in the loss of market share, poor sales and lower operating margins. In addition, the company’s business strategy hinges on acquiring companies and making investments that complement its existing businesses. These acquisitions entail huge integration costs which often become a drag on the profitability of IDEX.”

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.44.

Shares of IDEX ( NYSE:IEX ) opened at $131.94 on Monday. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $88.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,016.66, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 13.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 258.5% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/19/idex-iex-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.