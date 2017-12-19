Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Holdings in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 449,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $68,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in McDonald's by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 467,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $71,558,000 after buying an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in McDonald's by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 120,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,454,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald's by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald's news, VP James R. Sappington sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,327,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Easterbrook sold 171,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $28,879,840.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,378,632.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Co. ( NYSE MCD ) opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.17. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $118.18 and a 52 week high of $175.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $138,758.13, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The fast-food giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 216.45% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that McDonald's Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $173.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $185.00 target price on McDonald's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.05.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

