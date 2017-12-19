Hill International (HIL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Hill International (NYSE:HIL) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hill International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2078982830053 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Hill International (NYSE HIL) opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Hill International has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hill International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In other Hill International news, major shareholder Irvin E. Richter sold 26,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $131,731.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,098,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,082,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc is a professional services firm. The Company provides program management, project management, construction management and other consulting services primarily to the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in Project Management Group segment.

