Highbridge Capital Management LLC Sells 21,789 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NLS)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,789 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nautilus worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 3,252.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Aegis started coverage on Nautilus in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.75 target price on shares of Nautilus in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. ( NYSE:NLS ) opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.83, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $19.80.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.29 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 7.28%. Nautilus’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $207,879.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $67,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,610.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,240 shares of company stock worth $487,308 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc is a consumer fitness products company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct and Retail. Its principal business activities include designing, developing, sourcing and marketing of cardio and strength fitness products and related accessories for consumer use, primarily in the United States and Canada, but also in international markets outside North America.

