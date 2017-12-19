Head to Head Survey: Tuniu (TOUR) & The Competition

Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Travel Agents” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tuniu to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of shares of all “Travel Agents” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Travel Agents” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tuniu and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu -29.69% -22.38% -11.10% Tuniu Competitors -18.70% -60.07% -9.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tuniu and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tuniu Competitors 89 654 969 43 2.55

Tuniu presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.31%. As a group, “Travel Agents” companies have a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Tuniu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tuniu is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Tuniu has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuniu’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tuniu and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $1.52 billion -$349.58 million -5.89 Tuniu Competitors $3.16 billion $214.58 million 12.58

Tuniu’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tuniu. Tuniu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation is an online leisure travel company. The Company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its online platform, which consists of its tuniu.com Website and mobile platform, provides product and travel information to enable leisure travelers to plan their travels. Its organized tours offer pre-arranged itineraries, transportation, accommodations, entertainment, meals and tour guide services. Its self-guided tours consist of combinations of flights and hotel bookings and other optional add-ons, such as airport pick-ups. Its other travel-related services include sales of tourist attraction tickets, visa processing services, financial services, hotel booking services and air ticketing services. Its online platform contains travel guides featuring photos, information and recommendations for all destinations it covers.

