Head-To-Head Review: U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) & Its Rivals

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) is one of 15 public companies in the “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare U.S. Physical Therapy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Physical Therapy has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Physical Therapy’s competitors have a beta of 1.53, indicating that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.1% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $356.55 million $20.55 million 43.22 U.S. Physical Therapy Competitors $1.06 billion -$22.56 million 682.03

U.S. Physical Therapy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than U.S. Physical Therapy. U.S. Physical Therapy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

U.S. Physical Therapy pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. U.S. Physical Therapy pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 37.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Physical Therapy has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 2 2 0 2.50 U.S. Physical Therapy Competitors 59 328 512 9 2.52

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus price target of $70.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.09%. As a group, “Hospitals, Clinics & Primary Care Services” companies have a potential upside of 24.62%. Given U.S. Physical Therapy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Physical Therapy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 5.29% 13.37% 6.63% U.S. Physical Therapy Competitors 3.45% 3.46% 4.28%

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy competitors beat U.S. Physical Therapy on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The Company’s segment is made up of various clinics within partnerships. The Company primarily operates through subsidiary clinic partnerships, in which it owns a general partnership interest and a limited partnership interest, and the managing therapists of the clinics owns the remaining limited partnership interest in the clinics. The Company operates 562 physical therapy clinics in 42 states. There are approximately 380 clinics operated under Clinic Partnerships and over 100 operated as Company-owned Facilities. In addition to its owned clinics, it also manages physical therapy facilities for third parties, primarily physicians, with over 29 third-party facilities under management.

