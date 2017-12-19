Head to Head Review: ResMed (RMD) versus Hologic (HOLX)

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) and Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ResMed alerts:

This table compares ResMed and Hologic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 16.58% 21.53% 11.90% Hologic 24.70% 21.69% 7.20%

ResMed has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hologic has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Hologic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $2.07 billion 5.88 $342.28 million $2.47 34.70 Hologic $3.06 billion 3.91 $755.50 million $2.64 16.42

Hologic has higher revenue and earnings than ResMed. Hologic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Hologic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ResMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Hologic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ResMed and Hologic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 4 4 3 0 1.91 Hologic 0 4 9 1 2.79

ResMed currently has a consensus price target of $65.83, suggesting a potential downside of 23.18%. Hologic has a consensus price target of $47.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37%. Given Hologic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hologic is more favorable than ResMed.

Dividends

ResMed pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hologic does not pay a dividend. ResMed pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hologic beats ResMed on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases. SDB includes obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other respiratory disorders that occur during sleep. Its cloud-based software digital health applications, along with its devices, are designed to provide connected care to improve patient outcomes. The Company’s portfolio of products includes devices, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators (POCs) and cloud-based software informatics solutions. The Company produces Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Variable Positive Airway Pressure (VPAP) and AutoSet systems for the titration and treatment of SDB.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays. It offers viral load assays for the quantitation of Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1). The Breast Health products include breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital mammography systems, computer-aided detection (CAD) and breast biopsy guidance systems. The GYN Surgical products include NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System and MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System. The Skeletal Health segment offers Discovery and Horizon X-ray bone densitometers and mini C-arm imaging systems.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.