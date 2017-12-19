Head to Head Review: Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) versus Its Peers

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) is one of 184 public companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Genocea Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -244.38% -126.44% Genocea Biosciences Competitors -4,674.93% -575.98% -43.44%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genocea Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 2 3 0 2.60 Genocea Biosciences Competitors 539 2413 6608 127 2.65

Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $7.38, suggesting a potential upside of 570.45%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 21.02%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $230,000.00 -$49.57 million -0.51 Genocea Biosciences Competitors $217.29 million -$39.39 million -93.95

Genocea Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Genocea Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences competitors beat Genocea Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., is harnessing the power of T cell immunity to develop vaccines and immunotherapies company. The Company uses its discovery platform, AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), to design vaccines and immunotherapies that act, in part, through T cell (or cellular) immune responses. The Company has one product candidate in Phase III clinical development, GEN-003, an immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes. It also has a pre-clinical immuno-oncology program focused on personalized cancer vaccines (GEN-009). The GEN-009 program leverages ATLAS to identify patient neoantigens, or newly formed antigens unique to each patient, that are associated with that individual’s tumor.

