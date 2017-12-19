Head-To-Head Comparison: Function(x) (FNCX) vs. Its Competitors

Function(x) (OTCMKTS: FNCX) is one of 24 public companies in the “Entertainment Production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Function(x) to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.5% of Function(x) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Function(x) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Function(x) N/A N/A N/A Function(x) Competitors 7.26% 12.23% 5.05%

Risk & Volatility

Function(x) has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Function(x)’s peers have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Function(x) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Function(x) 0 0 0 0 N/A Function(x) Competitors 113 505 1251 25 2.63

As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies have a potential upside of 2.43%. Given Function(x)’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Function(x) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Function(x) and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Function(x) $4.51 million -$61.86 million -0.01 Function(x) Competitors $9.52 billion $1.09 billion 1,127.35

Function(x)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Function(x). Function(x) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Function(x) peers beat Function(x) on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Function(x) Company Profile

Function(x) Inc., formerly DraftDay Fantasy Sports, Inc., is a diversified media and entertainment company. The Company conducts three lines of businesses, which are digital publishing through Wetpaint.com, Inc. (Wetpaint) and Rant, Inc. (Rant); fantasy sports gaming through DraftDay Gaming Group, Inc. (DDGG), and digital content distribution through Choose Digital, Inc. (Choose Digital). The Company’s segments include Wetpaint, which is a media channel reporting original news stories and publishing information content covering television shows, music, celebrities, entertainment news and fashion; Choose Digital, which is a business-to-business platform for delivering digital content; DDGG, which is a business-to-business operator of daily fantasy sports, and Other. The Company’s digital publishing business also includes Rant, which is a digital publisher that publishes original content in over 13 verticals, such as in sports, entertainment, pets, cars and food.

