Head-To-Head Analysis: EnLink Midstream (ENLC) versus Its Peers

EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) is one of 49 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare EnLink Midstream to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EnLink Midstream and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 1 9 1 0 2.00 EnLink Midstream Competitors 309 1842 2431 87 2.49

EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 10.91%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.17%. Given EnLink Midstream’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnLink Midstream has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EnLink Midstream and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $4.25 billion -$460.00 million 565.19 EnLink Midstream Competitors $4.88 billion $288.25 million 21.29

EnLink Midstream’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EnLink Midstream. EnLink Midstream is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EnLink Midstream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream 0.12% 0.15% 0.08% EnLink Midstream Competitors 17.54% 89.17% 5.74%

Dividends

EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. EnLink Midstream pays out 3,401.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.5% and pay out 159.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. EnLink Midstream has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

EnLink Midstream competitors beat EnLink Midstream on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC is an integrated midstream company. The Company’s assets consist of equity interests in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (the Partnership) and EnLink Oklahoma Gas Processing, LP (EnLink Oklahoma T.O.). The Partnership is engaged in the gathering, transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and crude oil, as well as providing crude oil, condensate and brine services to producers. EnLink Oklahoma T.O., a partnership owned by the Partnership and the Company, is engaged in the gathering and processing of natural gas. The Partnership’s segments include Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The Partnership connects the wells of producers in its market areas to its gathering systems, processes natural gas to remove NGLs, fractionates NGLs into purity products and markets those products for a fee, transports natural gas and provides natural gas to a range of markets.

