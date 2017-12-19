HCI Group (HCI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HCI Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.7936296021854 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

HCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of HCI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

HCI Group (HCI) opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($1.92). HCI Group had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

HCI Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.07%.

In other news, Director James J. Macchiarola purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.44 per share, with a total value of $182,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,565 shares of company stock worth $269,834 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc (HCI) is an insurance holding company. The Company operates through four operating divisions: property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, investment real estate and information technology. Its operations include Insurance Operations and Other Operations. Its Insurance Operations include property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance.

