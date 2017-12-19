Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) Major Shareholder Jmp Group Llc Buys 5,904 Shares of Stock

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) major shareholder Jmp Group Llc purchased 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $64,589.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jmp Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 300 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $3,300.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 2,500 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Jmp Group Llc acquired 38,841 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $417,540.75.

On Friday, December 1st, Jmp Group Llc acquired 60,446 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $649,794.50.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ HCAP) opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.67. Harvest Capital Credit Corp has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is 287.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

